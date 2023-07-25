The rich get richer: UGA Twitter celebrates landing another 5-star

James Morgan
·3 min read

The Georgia Bulldogs continue to recruit the linebacker position better than any other college football program in the country. Five-star linebacker recruit Justin Williams committed to Georgia over Oregon.

Justin Williams is commitment No. 26 for Kirby Smart and Georgia in the class of 2024. No other program has more commitments from more five-star recruits in the 2024 cycle than Georgia, who holds four verbal pledges from five-stars.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Justin Williams is the top-ranked linebacker in the class of 2024 and the No. 3 recruit in Texas. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound linebacker is ranked the No. 11 player in the 2024 recruiting cycle. Williams runs track and has elite speed.

Georgia co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann is dominant on the recruiting trail and one of the top young coaches in college football.

Williams is high school teammates with four-star Georgia commitment Joseph Jonah-Ajonye. Williams and Jonah-Ajonye play high school football together for Oak Ridge High School in Conroe, Texas.

Georgia football Twitter celebrated Justin Williams commitment:

Another top linebacker for the Dawgs!

Glenn Schumann celebrates

UGA head coach Kirby Smart

UGA commit and Williams' high school teammate Joseph Jonah-Ajonye

Georgia recruiting staffer David Cooper

Another five-star linebacker for Georgia

Glenn Schumann could be a head coach soon

More reactions

Media reactions

Why Williams committed to Georgia football

One of the best reactions

Justin Williams' commitment

[lawrence-auto-related count=5]

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire

Recommended Stories