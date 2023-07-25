The rich get richer: UGA Twitter celebrates landing another 5-star

The Georgia Bulldogs continue to recruit the linebacker position better than any other college football program in the country. Five-star linebacker recruit Justin Williams committed to Georgia over Oregon.

Justin Williams is commitment No. 26 for Kirby Smart and Georgia in the class of 2024. No other program has more commitments from more five-star recruits in the 2024 cycle than Georgia, who holds four verbal pledges from five-stars.

Justin Williams is the top-ranked linebacker in the class of 2024 and the No. 3 recruit in Texas. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound linebacker is ranked the No. 11 player in the 2024 recruiting cycle. Williams runs track and has elite speed.

Georgia co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann is dominant on the recruiting trail and one of the top young coaches in college football.

Williams is high school teammates with four-star Georgia commitment Joseph Jonah-Ajonye. Williams and Jonah-Ajonye play high school football together for Oak Ridge High School in Conroe, Texas.

Georgia football Twitter celebrated Justin Williams commitment:

Another top linebacker for the Dawgs!

Justin Williams is the highest rated LB prospect ever to commit to Georgia per 247 rankings. And there have been some Dawgs in thru the years… pic.twitter.com/hhgTvamQ4x — Jon Tweets Sports (@jontweetssports) July 25, 2023

Glenn Schumann celebrates

UGA head coach Kirby Smart

Go Dawgs !! — Coach Kirby Smart (@KirbySmartUGA) July 25, 2023

UGA commit and Williams' high school teammate Joseph Jonah-Ajonye

Georgia recruiting staffer David Cooper

Y’all better understand‼️ 10 steps ahead‼️ KING MOVES👑 Congrats to my Young Kings putting in work behind the scenes‼️ ELITE REALLY WANNA PLAY WITH ELITE‼️ #GoDawgs #DawgsOnTop TOP DAWG STATUS #LBU pic.twitter.com/KOUOm16TwE — David Cooper (@1CoachCoop) July 25, 2023

Another five-star linebacker for Georgia

4th straight class with a 5* LB commit for Glenn Schumann & Georgia There have only been 9 total LB’s to be ranked as a 5* over the last 4 recruiting cycles. UGA has signed one every year (4 total). Number of 5* LB’s per cycle… 2024 – 2

2023 – 3

2022 – 1

2021 – 3 — Graham Coffey (@GrahamCoffeyDC) July 25, 2023

Glenn Schumann could be a head coach soon

It’s easy to forget, but Glenn Schumann is still only 33 years old. Not a question of if…but when he wants to become a head coach. https://t.co/LEEkoD0yM9 — Brent Rollins (@BrentRollinsPhD) July 25, 2023

More reactions

BREAKING!! Georgia lands the #1 LB 5⭐️ Justin Williams out of Conroe Texas! This is Kirby Smart HIGHEST rated LB during his tenure as head coach! THIS IS HUGE !! 🐶🐶🐶 #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/fd9ovfw2Vv — Caleb Figgures (@CalebFiggures) July 25, 2023

Media reactions

Five Star LB Justin Williams has committed to Georgia🐶 Williams is the #1 ranked LB in the 2024 class, per @On3sports pic.twitter.com/u3CpYRjBmo — PFF College (@PFF_College) July 25, 2023

Five-star LB from Conroe, Texas commits to Georgia https://t.co/rjXRD0oQuL — Marc Weiszer (@marcweiszer) July 25, 2023

Why Williams committed to Georgia football

Georgia's history of producing elite linebackers helped the Bulldogs overcome Oregon to land Five-Star Plus+ LB Justin Williams ✔️@samspiegs has the inside scoop (On3+): https://t.co/2iAYPKSgJx pic.twitter.com/9QqLBzSMPq — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) July 25, 2023

One of the best reactions

Brian Harman celebrating the latest 5-star commit for Kirby Smart (probably) #GoDawgs🏆 pic.twitter.com/cx8rFtihLD — Logan Booker (@LoganMBooker) July 25, 2023

Justin Williams' commitment

BREAKING: Five-Star LB Justin Williams has Committed to Georgia! The 6’2 210 LB from Conroe, TX chose the Bulldogs over Oregon, Texas, & Alabama He is ranked as a 5-Star Recruit on every website (No. 1 LB) 👀https://t.co/O1XE9ye5ja pic.twitter.com/azxvCxGW1Z — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 25, 2023

