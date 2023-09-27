The rich get richer: Brandon Baker just the latest elite recruiting prospect to pick Texas

California tackle Brandon Baker, a five-star lineman from prep football power Mater Dei who committed to Texas on Sunday, is the No. 1 tackle prospect in the country per 247Sports' composite rankings and could eventually replace current Texas left tackle Kelvin Banks Jr., another five-star recruit who has already drawn rave reviews from NFL scouts.

Banks, a sophomore, is in his second season as a starter and cannot declare for the NFL draft until after the 2024 season.

With his quick feet and long reach, Baker seems like a natural left tackle even though he played primarily at right tackle last season for Mater Dei. He showed his versatility as a sophomore while playing multiple positions.

Baker’s commitment continues a recruiting surge for Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas program. Baker is the second five-star prospect committed to Texas for the 2024 cycle, joining Duncanville edge rusher Colin Simmons, the nation's No. 4 edge prospect. Baker is Texas' highest-rated pledge.

Since 2012, the Longhorns have signed 15 five-star recruits. Five of those have come in the past two recruiting cycles (Banks and fellow offensive lineman DJ Campbell in 2022, and quarterback Arch Manning, linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. and running back CJ Baxter in 2023).

Texas has become especially effective in luring highly regarded offensive linemen. Baker is Texas’ third offensive line pledge for 2024, joining interior prospects Daniel Cruz of North Richland Hills and Nate Kibble of Humble Atascocita. He’s also the 15th offensive lineman to pledge to Texas in the last three classes.

At his weekly press conference Monday, Sarkisian said his staff takes plenty of pride in helping top recruits reach their potential.

“We feel like we’re the best developmental staff in the country, and I think that's part of the draw of why some of the kids choose to come here,” Sarkisian said. “They want to be developed as young men. They want to be developed as students, and they want to be developed physically and as football players.”

Right tackle Christian Jones credited offensive line coach Kyle Flood with forming a strong bond among the offensive linemen, which appeals to recruits.

“Coach Flood, he’s a great developer, great teacher, patient, and he knows how to get through to everybody in the unit,” Jones said. “He means well, he loves you, and he coaches you hard. That's what you want.”

The development of Texas’ offensive linemen keeps the recruiting pipeline flowing at the position, Banks said.

“The foundation that coach Flood has set right now with us, we’re passing it on through us to the recruits,” he said.

