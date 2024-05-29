Rich Paul sees silver lining in LeBron James not going deep into the NBA playoffs

This year’s NBA playoffs have certainly been interesting and even unpredictable. Many felt the Denver Nuggets, the defending world champs, were something of a favorite to repeat as champs going into the playoffs, but they were dumped in the second round by the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Just when it seemed like the Timberwolves were coming of age and becoming a legitimate title contender, they fell behind 3-0 in the Western Conference Finals to the Dallas Mavericks.

On the other hand, Stephen Curry has been conspicuously absent from this year’s playoffs, while LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers exited in round one.

One would think that Rich Paul, James’ agent, would feel that the four-time MVP being out of the postseason so early would be bad for the NBA. But Paul actually thinks it’s a good thing, as he says it will allow younger stars to come into their own.

He made that observation during an interview with Chris Haynes.

“Look, you can’t take anything away from ‘Bron and Steph. They earned the right to be front and center. They weren’t put front and center because of their looks; they were put front and center because of their production. They won. It was Golden State and Cleveland in the finals for four straight years. “So the league needs that, but the league also needs new faces. LeBron went to eight straight finals and 10 out of 21 years, which is incredible. Steph has four rings and turned a franchise around that was in the lottery every year. You need those storylines, but you also need new storylines. That’s the balance. New rivalries will be established.”

Anthony Edwards of the Timberwolves has shown the potential to follow in the footsteps of Michael Jordan and late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. Meanwhile, Luka Doncic is taking things to another level, while teammate Kyrie Irving seems to be chasing away his personal demons.

As the name of a hit Journey song states, the wheel in the sky keeps turning. The NBA is certainly in good hands with young veteran stars such as Doncic leading the way, while even younger ones such as Edwards and rookie Victor Wembanyama are coming up fast.

