Rich Paul namedrops Steph Curry in LeBron James debate

In 2020, the world was dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. As such, the NBA hosted the playoffs at Disney World in Florida while limiting players’ interactions with the outside world, including their families. The Golden State Warriors did not participate in that year’s postseason due to their failure to qualify.

The Los Angeles Lakers were crowned as NBA champions following their time in the bubble. During a recent interview on the ‘Gils Arena Podcast,’ popular NBA agent Rich Paul used Steph Curry as an example of why LeBron James‘ 2020 NBA championship shouldn’t be discredited.

Paul’s reasoning was that had Curry lifting a championship banner during the NBA bubble; there would be little conversation regarding the circumstances surrounding the victory.

“If Steph wins in the bubble, do they discredit it? No they don’t,” Paul said.

Paul’s comments weren’t meant to disrespect the Warriors star. Rather, they were supposed to illustrate the level of scrutiny that LeBron comes under from fans and media alike.

You can watch the full Rich Paul interview by clicking the embedded video above.

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire