Rich Paul: ‘LeBron is not involved’ in Lakers’ coaching search

The Los Angeles Lakers have interviewed their first few head coaching candidates this week, and they’re expected to interview more prospects in the coming days. While none of their candidates seem extremely attractive, their could be some real potential in at least one of them.

The one candidate that people are talking about most is JJ Redick, the former 3-point specialist who played 15 seasons in the NBA. He is currently an analyst for ESPN’s coverage of NBA games, as well as LeBron James’ co-host on the “Mind the Game” podcast.

Redick has virtually no coaching experience of any kind. That, combined with his friendship with James, has led some to think that perhaps James is pushing the Lakers behind the scenes to hire Redick.

But according to his agent Rich Paul, nothing of that sort is taking place. He made this claim during an interview with Chris Haynes.

Via Bleacher Report:

“LeBron is not involved,” said Paul. “That’s accurate. I think it’s hard for people to not want a narrative per se. There’s a lot of false narratives out there. There’s a lot of narratives that they feel like we drive, which I’ve gotten to the point where I don’t pay attention to that anymore. I think the people that know if I have something to say, I’ll say it directly. “But as for the coaching search, this is a Lakers decision. I always advise LeBron or anybody for that matter not to really position yourself in a manner of which you have a hand so strong in a decision that could come back to bite you down the road. With every team he’s been on as the best player, you have some type of insight or the team may ask about your thoughts. “That goes for every superstar. In my opinion, the Lakers’ focus should probably be more so on Anthony Davis than LeBron at this point. I think for him being so good for so long, people just think he controls the team. There’s no controlling of the team. And JJ is a friend. We respect JJ. I know LeBron and JJ have the podcast. I did JJ’s podcast. Me and JJ talk hoops all the time. He does know hoops. But just because they have a podcast—the Lakers have to make a decision for now and later. “And whatever that decision is, that’ll be an organizational decision. It’s as simple as that.”

Of course, fans and observers should take this with a grain of salt. Paul would’ve said this whether James is holding a gun to the head of Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka or staying completely out of the hiring process.

In the end, the organization needs to turn whatever decision it makes when it comes to who they hire into the right decision. Some of that will hinge on what type of personnel moves it pulls off this summer, as well as whether James will be wearing a Lakers uniform and still playing at a high level next season.

