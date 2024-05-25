Rich Paul: Bronny James won’t be signed to two-way contract

Everyone is talking about Bronny James, the son of LeBron James, as next month’s NBA draft approaches, and many people are very curious about exactly where he will be taken in the draft.

Right now, many projections have him going somewhere in the second round. That sounds about right for a player who struggled mightily with his shooting this season as a freshman at the University of Southern California but could be a project player in the long run. Some of his measurables at the draft combine were promising, and while he didn’t do well during scrimmages, he did look at least somewhat impressive during shooting drills.

There has even been some talk that some teams are considering taking the younger James in the first round of the draft.

But there are plenty of people who are skeptical about his chances of success at the next level, and some of them feel no team should use a draft pick on him. They feel that instead, it would be best for some team to sign the 19-year-old as an undrafted free agent, possibly to a two-way contract to allow him to develop in the G League.

During an interview with Rich Paul, the younger James’ agent, that was posted on Bleacher Report, Chris Haynes asked Paul if it’s true that Paul won’t sign the younger James to a two-way contract, and the agent said yes.

Via Bleacher Report:

“Yes, that’s absolutely true,” said Paul. “Teams know that. I’m not doing that.”

A few weeks ago, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that finding the right “development system” is Paul’s goal for the younger draft heading into the draft.

The elder James’ Los Angeles Lakers will have the No. 55 pick in June’s draft. They could also have the No. 17 selection depending on whether the New Orleans Pelicans take their first-round pick for either this year or next according to the terms of the Anthony Davis trade.

Story originally appeared on LeBron Wire