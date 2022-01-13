Rich Paul attends Sixers-Hornets game amid Ben Simmons trade scuttle

Noah Levick: Klutch Sports’ Rich Paul is courtside tonight in Philly for Sixers-Hornets.

Source: Twitter @NoahLevick

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

Fan just yelled: ‘Rich Paul, get Ben Simmons out of Philly.’ #Sixers – 7:48 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Fan sitting behind Rich Paul: “Yo, Rich Paul! Get Ben Simmons out of Philly!” – 7:48 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

ESPN story on the 76ers/Klutch Sports meeting on Ben Simmons in Philadelphia: es.pn/3GnVnbX – 6:54 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Doc Rivers addresses the trade rumors surrounding his team while also talking about the Ben Simmons situation #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/01/12/doc… via @SixersWire #NBA – 6:27 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Doc Rivers says that Ben Simmons does come to the facility and work out. What that means in terms of his return, he adds that he doesn’t have an answer right now. #Sixers – 5:27 PM

Dan Favale @danfavale

new information on the ben simmons situation, updated daily pic.twitter.com/aRHKDEGmym – 4:33 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

ESPN Sources: Agent for Ben Simmons – Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul – met with Sixers’ Daryl Morey and Elton Brand to discuss status of stalemate today. Stances unchanged: Simmons no closer to playing this season – and Sixers determined to bring back a significant player in trade. – 4:27 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

From Thunder game notes: Josh Giddey is on track to become the fourth rookie in NBA history to average at least 11 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

The others: Oscar Robertson, Magic Johnson, Ben Simmons – 4:27 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Ben Simmons trade rumors: 76ers star would need weeks of conditioning to play; contract scaring off some teams

https://t.co/2ldi5rWeQO pic.twitter.com/4qhCzx0hxW – 2:19 PM

Sam Amick @sam_amick

A Ben Simmons analysis and updated breakdown of every team that’s known to be in the running (per @Shams Charania), at @TheAthletic…

* Sacramento, Atlanta, Minnesota, Indiana, Portland

* The Sixers outlook

(assist from @ Jon Krawczynski)

theathletic.com/3066096/2022/0… – 11:22 AM

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Howard Beck: Early returns on Klay, Tatum/Brown in Boston, a potential shakeup in Atlanta, latest intel on Ben Simmons, more. Links: bit.ly/2w1G5e2 – 9:00 AM

Kane Pitman @KanePitman

For @ESPNAusNZ: For all the negative Ben Simmons commentary out there, I asked Matisse Thybulle to break down what it’s like on the floor without the all-world defensive talent.

PODCAST 🎙️: https://t.co/Kq9wXSRYsy

FEATURE 📝: https://t.co/VKpZUrNw22 pic.twitter.com/BxanKYWKr5 – 11:49 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Tuesday Newsletter Extravaganza that details the Revenge of the G Leaguers: marcstein.substack.com/p/revenge-of-t…

Monday column with my Ben Simmons latest: marcstein.substack.com/p/more-on-the-… – 10:57 PM

