How Rich Is NASCAR Driver Kevin Harvick?

NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick, who drives the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford, according to the NASCAR website, doesn’t make all his money from NASCAR winnings, although that represents a substantial portion of his income.

Net worth: $70 million

Kevin Harvick’s Career

Harvick also competes in the Nationwide and Camping World Truck Series part time. Until recently, he also worked as an analyst on Fox Sports and hosted a satellite radio program on SiriusXM’s NASCAR channel, according to Forbes.

Camping World winners in 2021 earn prizes and bonuses between $25,000 and $75,000, according to a press release issued by NASCAR, with a total purse of $500,000 for the season.

In 2020, Harvick was the fourth-highest-paid NASCAR driver, earning a $10.9 million salary, including prize winnings, and garnering another $1.3 million annually in licensing and endorsements, according to Forbes. He has appeared in commercials for Coca-Cola and Subway.

Harvick won NASCAR’s Daytona 500 in 2007, with the driver and his team earning “a minimum of $1,445,250” of the total $18.7 million purse, according to the Daytona International Speedway website. Sports Casting noted that NASCAR drivers typically take home 40% to 45% of winnings, while the team gets the rest. He has won 30 races in the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series.

Charity

Harvick gives back, focused on enriching the lives of U.S. children, through the Kevin Harvick Foundation, where he seeks to help underprivileged children realize their dreams, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Net worth information is sourced from Celebrity Net Worth and accurate as of March 1, 2021.

