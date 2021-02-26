How Rich Is NASCAR Driver Bubba Wallace?

Darron Cummings/AP / Shutterstock.com

Darrell Wallace, Jr., better as Bubba Wallace, has made his mark on the world of NASCAR over the last few years with high finishes in some of the sport’s top races. His success on the racetrack has helped him rack up a net worth of $3 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Here’s a quick look at Wallace’s stats:

Net worth: $3 million

Date of birth: Oct. 8, 1993

Primary source of wealth: NASCAR

Career highlights: Placed second in the Daytona 500 in 2018

Bubba Wallace’s NASCAR Career

Wallace made his national series debut in 2012 at the age of 19, competing in the Xfinity Series at Iowa Speedway. Following his debut, Wallace began a series of top 10 finishes in various races in both the Xfinity Series and the Camping World Truck Series, Forbes reported. He now has six total Camping World Truck Series wins, according to his official NASCAR bio.

In 2018, Wallace became the highest-finishing Black driver to race in the Daytona 500 with a second-place finish. And in 2019, he became the highest-finishing Black driver at the Brickyard 400 when he came in third place. Wallace is also the first Black driver to win a NASCAR national series race since Wendell Scott in 1964, the Associated Press reported.

Wallace had been racing for Richard Petty Motorsports for the past few seasons, but he recently joined Michael Jordan’s new outfit, 23XI Racing.

“Now we’ve got to deliver. [Michael Jordan] wants results,” Wallace told Forbes about joining the NBA legend’s team. “He’s not a ride-around guy, and we all have our expectations, and we’ve got to manage those the right way.”

Bubba Wallace’s Philanthropy

Wallace has been putting his fame and fortune to good use. In 2017, he launched the Live To Be Different Foundation to award $10,000 merit-based scholarships for students at his North Carolina alma mater, Northwest Cabarrus High School, the Associated Press reported. The foundation’s efforts have since grown, and according to its official website, it aims “to support disadvantaged individuals that are in need of educational, medical, social or other physical and/or non-physical assistance.”

Wallace has also been vocal about racial justice causes and was a leader in the call for the ban of Confederate flags at NASCAR events.

