Rich McKay declines to say whether pass interference replay is working

NFL Competition Committee Rich McKay declined to say today whether he thinks the NFL allowing instant replay to review pass interference has worked so far.

McKay was asked at a press conference if the new rule is working, and McKay wouldn’t answer.

“I don’t think we would give a summation of whether a rule that’s been in place for six weeks is working or not working,” McKay said.

McKay did say, however, that replay was only intended to overturn obviously blown calls, not to re-officiate the play.

“We want to get the egregious ones, and we want to get them overturned,” McKay said. “It’s got to be an obvious error and it’s got to be one that results in substantial hindrance. So I’m not going to get into how it’s currently being done from New York, because I think that’s something we’re all better off doing . . . at the end of the year.”

Through six weeks, most NFL fans seem to agree that it’s been a disappointment, not an improvement. Even if the NFL won’t say so.