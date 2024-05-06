Rich with local talent, Albright women's tennis wins first MAC Commonwealth title

May 5—The Albright women's tennis team made history on Saturday, as the Lions defeated Messiah 5-0 to earn their first MAC Commonwealth championship in program history.

Conrad Weiser graduate and junior Alex Pancu was awarded MVP of the MAC Commonwealth championship. Pancu is the conference's two-time reigning Player of the Year.

Pancu won her No. 1 singles match 6-1, 6-0 over Conjack Kasi. Additionally, Pancu won the No.1 doubles alongside Reading High graduate and freshman Valeria Sanchez 8-2 over Bella Heckman and Kasi.

Conrad Weiser graduate and sophomore Michelle Timothy won the singles match that gave Albright the victory, as she defeated Kylie Walker 6-4, 6-0. Timothy also won her doubles match with Fleewood graduate and freshman Alaina Smith 8-7, (11-9) over Walker and Rebekah Sheaffer to give the Lions a 3-0 lead.

With the win, the Lions earned an automatic bid to the 2024 NCAA Division III Women's Tennis Championships. The NCAA championships selection show is set for noon on Monday, which is when the Lions will learn their opponent for the first round. The first round will be held on May 10 at a neutral site.

With the win over Messiah, the Lions also extended their winning streak to 11 matches. Making its first appearance in the postseason since 2014, Albright did not lose a single MAC Commonwealth match all season and is 8-0 so far this postseason.

Albright beat Alvernia 5-2 on Tuesday to advance to Saturday's final.