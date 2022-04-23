How Rich Are LeBron James, Steph Curry and Other NBA Stars?

Everett Collection / Shutterstock.com

NBA superstars are some of the greatest basketball players in the world, able to fill the box score with eye-popping numbers.

The best of the best know how to fill their bank accounts, too -- and not just with their basketball skills. The biggest NBA stars make millions of dollars each year in endorsements, business investments, memorabilia sales and licensing rights to add to the millions they make on the court.

GOBankingRates compiled a list of some of the top-earning NBA superstars of today and yesterday. Read on to see if you can guess their net worths.

Team: Portland Trail Blazers

Playing Years: 2012-Present

Current Contract: 4 years/$176,265,152

Career Earnings: $191,215,866

Net Worth: $70,000,000

Toiling in the northwestern corner of the United States in Portland, Oregon, Damian Lillard isn't the biggest name on the list. But Lillard, 31, is a bona fide NBA superstar with a net worth to match.

Lillard is a six-time NBA All-Star and has a career scoring average of 24.6 points per game. With a nickname of "Dame Time," Lillard is best-known for hitting game-winning shots to close out NBA playoff series against the Houston Rockets in 2013 and the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2019.

Lillard was limited to 29 games in the 2021-22 season because of an abdominal injury and subsequent surgery. Here's his total net worth.

Team: Brooklyn Nets

Playing Years: 2011-Present

Current Contract: 4 years/$136,490,600

Career Earnings: $194,017,299

Net Worth: $90,000,000

Kyrie Irving, 30, is a former No. 1 overall draft pick by the Cleveland Cavaliers and an NBA champion.

The seven-time NBA All-Star missed much of the 2021-22 season because he wasn't vaccinated against COVID-19. He didn't become a full-time player until March, when New York City lifted its rule that stipulated athletes and other performers couldn't work in the city unless they were vaccinated.

Did you know the former Duke star was born in Melbourne, Australia? Check out his total net worth, then try converting it to Australian dollars.

Anthony Davis

Team: Los Angeles Lakers

Playing Years: 2012-Present

Current Contract: 5 years/$189,903,600

Career Earnings: $188,027,594

Net Worth: $130,000,000

LeBron James' superstar teammate with the Los Angeles Lakers, Anthony Davis is no slouch in terms of basketball prowess or net worth.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft, the 29-year-old power forward is an eight-time All-Star.

Davis played one college basketball season with Kentucky (when he won the NCAA championship in 2012), and also won the NBA title with the Lakers in 2020.

See how much the Lakers star is worth now.

Team: Golden State Warriors

Playing Years: 2009-Present

Current Contract: 5 years/$201,158,790

Career Earnings: $254,736,348

Net Worth: $160,000,000

Stephen Curry, a 6-foot-2 point guard, is worth more than his weight in gold after signing a four-year, $215,353,664 contract extension that will take effect with the 2022-23 season. He'll earn an average of nearly $54 million per year during the deal.

The scoring machine, who has led the Warriors to three NBA championships and five NBA Finals, has averaged 24.3 points per game in his dazzling 13-year career. He's considered one of the greatest shooters in NBA history.

Some of Curry's popularity stems from his size because he's not a 7-foot behemoth and therefore is more relatable to the average NBA fan. He has a huge endorsement contract with Under Armour that factors into his net worth, which you can find out here.

James Harden

Team: Philadelphia 76ers

Playing Years: 2009-Present

Current Contract: 4 years/$171,131,520

Career Earnings: $268,660,574

Net Worth: $165,000,000

Known as "The Beard" for his famous facial hair, James Harden has an equally impressive NBA game.

Harden, 32, is one of the prolific scorers and best guards in the league. The 2018 MVP and three-time NBA scoring champion averaged a dazzling 36.1 points per game in the 2018-19 season.

Harden was traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the Philadelphia 76ers in February and has a $47.37 million player option for next season. But here's how much he's worth overall.

Russell Westbrook

Team: Los Angeles Lakers

Playing Years: 2008-Present

Current Contract: 5 years/$206,794,070

Career Earnings: $288,581,670

Net Worth: $170,000,000

A 33-year-old point guard for the Los Angeles Lakers, Russell Westbrook is a triple-double machine, averaging double digits in points, rebounds and assists four of his 14 seasons in the NBA.

In May 2021, Westbrook recorded his 182nd triple double, surpassing the legendary Oscar Robertson for the most all-time. Robertson had held the record since 1974.

Westbrook is a nine-time NBA All-Star and won the 2017 MVP award. He previously played for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets and Washington Wizards.

Can you guess his total net worth?

Kevin Durant

Team: Brooklyn Nets

Playing Years: 2007-Present

Current Contract: 4 years/$164,255,700

Career Earnings: $306,172,746

Net Worth: $200,000,000

Durant, 33, won two NBA championships with the Golden State Warriors. He suffered a torn Achilles' tendon as the Warriors were battling in another NBA Finals in 2019, then jumped to the Nets in free agency that offseason.

The 6-foot-10 forward was picked No. 2 overall in the NBA draft in 2007 by the Seattle SuperSonics, who became the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2008 in Durant's second NBA season.

Durant is in the third year of a four-year, $164,255,700 contract. With millions in endorsement deals, including with Nike, Durant has all sorts of income off the basketball court as well. Do you know how much he's worth?

Shaquille O'Neal

Team: Retired

Playing Years: 1992-2011

Current Contract: N/A

Career Earnings: $286,344,668

Net Worth: $400,000,000

Shaquille O'Neal has almost as many nicknames as he does scoring titles and championships in his amazing NBA career.

The 50-year-old former star was known as the Big Diesel, Big Aristotle or just Shaq in his 19-year NBA career. At 7-foot-1 and 325 pounds, O'Neal was one of the most dominant big men of all time, winning four NBA titles with the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat.

O'Neal's biggest paycheck for a single season was $27,696,430 for the Lakers in 2004-05.

Now a broadcaster on TNT, O'Neal continues to add to his net worth, which you can find out here.

LeBron James

Team: Los Angeles Lakers

Playing Years: 2003-Present

Current Contract: 2 years/$85,655,532

Career Earnings: $387,384,119

Net Worth: $500,000,000

LeBron James entered the NBA straight out of high school, the No. 1 pick of the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003. The 6-foot-8 power forward, nicknamed King James, was the most-hyped rookie to enter the NBA in years.

In 19 seasons with the Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers, James has won four NBA championships in six NBA Finals appearances. He's on the short list of the greatest NBA players of all time, and he's still going strong at age 37.

Here's where you can find out his total net worth.

Michael Jordan

Team: Retired

Playing Years: 1984-93; 1995-98; 2001-03

Current Contract: N/A

Career Earnings: $93,772,500

Net Worth: $2,200,000,000

He's not an active NBA player anymore, but during the height of his stellar career, Michael Jordan starred in a Gatorade commercial with the jingle "I Want To Be Like Mike."

That's what basketball fans worldwide wanted, because Jordan was hands-down the best NBA player of his generation (and perhaps of all time), and also one of the biggest celebrities of his time.

Jordan compiled six NBA titles with the Chicago Bulls. He was a sought-after pitchman, with a huge deal with Nike that continues today.

The former NBA star is now an owner of the Charlotte Hornets and a NASCAR racing team.

Can you guess his net worth?

