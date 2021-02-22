Rich Gannon not returning to CBS

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Charean Williams
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Rich Gannon is not returning to CBS for a 17th season as an NFL game analyst, the network confirmed to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

CBS chose not to renew Gannon’s contract, making him a free agent.

The network has not named a replacement, but Adam Archuleta and James Lofton are internal candidates for the job, per Marchand.

Before the 2020 season, CBS split Gannon from Kevin Harlan, his longtime play-by-play partner. Harlan and Trent Green got the third-best game most weeks, with Greg Gumbel and Gannon getting the third-most watched, per Marchand.

CBS does not have an official depth chart of its NFL broadcasting teams.

Besides Green, Archuleta and Lofton, CBS has Tony Romo, Charles Davis and Jay Feely among its crew of analysts.

Gannon, 55, won the NFL MVP award in 2002. He started 132 games at quarterback, last playing in 2004 for the Raiders.

Rich Gannon not returning to CBS originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Can Cam Newton's pitch to return persuade the Patriots?

    Cam Newton made it clear in a recent interview he would love to give it another try with the Patriots, but would the Patriots want him? Tom E. Curran breaks down Newton's pitch to return to Foxboro.

  • Chargers free agent on the fringe: LB Denzel Perryman

    Should the Chargers re-sign the 28-year old linebacker?

  • Chiefs HC Andy Reid’s face shield to be displayed in Pro Football Hall of Fame

    Reid's face shield will go on display in an effort to highlight the 2020 season's COVID-19 protocols.

  • Wizards at Lakers: Lineups, injury report and broadcast info for Monday

    The Los Angeles Lakers welcome a Washington Wizards team currently playing some of their best basketball of the season.

  • A day that will live in infamy: U.S. crosses 500,000th COVID-19 death

    The United States on Monday crossed the staggering milestone of 500,000 COVID-19 deaths just over a year since the coronavirus pandemic claimed its first known victim in Santa Clara County, California. The country had recorded more than 28 million COVID-19 cases and 500,054 lives lost as of Monday afternoon, according to a Reuters tally of public health data, although daily cases and hospitalizations have fallen to the lowest level since before the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. About 19% of total global coronavirus deaths have occurred in the United States, an outsized figure given that the nation accounts for just 4% of the world's population.

  • UK royals in TV head-to-head with Prince Harry and Meghan

    Queen Elizabeth and other senior British royals will appear in a TV programme to discuss the importance of the Commonwealth on the same day that Oprah Winfrey's interview of her grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan is aired. For almost 50 years, the royal family have attended an annual Commonwealth Day service at London's Westminster Abbey in March, but it has been cancelled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, the 94-year-old monarch, who heads the association of 54 nations, will deliver a televised message as part of a programme entitled "A Celebration for Commonwealth Day", which will be broadcast on the BBC on March 7, the Abbey said.

  • Eagles are moving Genard Avery to linebacker

    The Eagles have a new defensive coordinator in Jonathan Gannon and that will lead to changes to the way they look on defense in 2021. One change appears to involve Genard Avery. Avery has played defensive end since joining the Eagles in 2019, but a new position is in his future. Trainer Rischad Whitfield, who [more]

  • Spring Ball Storylines as Cal Football Revs Back Up in 2021

    Spring football starts Wednesday in Berkeley, as the Bears look to get their 15 allotted practices in over the next four weeks, prior to spring break in Berkeley. After a disappointing four game season in 2020, where the Bears saw Covid regulations and injuries sidetrack their depth, Cal is looking to rebound, replace a couple key players on offense and defense, and find the explosiveness the offense has lacked for the majority of Justin Wilcox's tenure. In media availability after the late signing period, offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave noted that his offense needed to 'take off the training wheels' in installing the offense.

  • NBA Fact or Fiction: Draymond Green's double standard, the struggling Celtics and NBA Top Shot

    Each week during the 2020-21 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into three of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.

  • Joey Logano explains his side of the last lap at Daytona, says he hasn't spoken to Brad Keselowski yet

    Logano said that he hasn't spoken to Keselowski about the Daytona 500 yet because he wanted their conversation to happen after everyone cooled off.

  • Sam Burns builds 5-shot lead at halfway point at Riviera

    Sam Burns wanted to pay respect to tough Riviera by playing it safe. Among those chasing is Dustin Johnson, the No. 1 player in the world and a past winner at Riviera. Another shot back was Jordan Spieth, who is starting to make himself at home near the top of the leaderboard.

  • German beach volleyball duo boycott Qatar over bikini ban

    Germany's beach volleyball stars Karla Borger and Julia Sude have said they will boycott a tournament in Qatar because it was "the only country" where players were forbidden from wearing bikinis on court.

  • Austin Cindric rallies to place second after clash with Allmendinger at State 1 finish

    Austin Cindric and AJ Allmendinger stood atop the heap of pre-race favorites in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race, given their road-racing prowess and familiarity with the 3.61-mile layout at Daytona International Speedway. Both of their cars, though, nearly went from top of the heap to the scrap heap after a rapidly escalating tussle at the […]

  • Carmelo Anthony explains the real reason he returned to Trail Blazers in free agency

    There was one thing that mattered for Carmelo Anthony above all else in free agency.

  • Peter King’s five mock trade proposals for Deshaun Watson

    Peter King shares five trade proposals he created for teams in the hunt for Deshaun Watson that could blow the Texans away.

  • Colts' Michael Pittman Jr. won't give up No. 11 to Carson Wentz, who is totally fine with it

    Carson Wentz is apparently totally fine with finding a new jersey number.

  • How Naomi Osaka became the most formidable force in women's tennis

    When Jennifer Brady walks out to face Naomi Osaka in Saturday's Melbourne final, she will be taking on the human equivalent of a Formula One car, according to Osaka’s physical trainer Yutaka Nakamura. Of course, any trainer will naturally talk up his or her client – that’s just part of the job. But in Osaka’s case, the last fortnight has done much to support Nakamura’s claim. Always nifty around the court, she has added a new level of dynamism to her game this year – especially when returning serve. Starting from a wrestler’s crouch, Osaka has been moving into her first step with such power and balance that even Serena Williams – the best server the game has seen – was broken four times in nine attempts during Thursday’s semi-final. “Naomi is an unbelievable athlete,” Nakamura told Telegraph Sport in an exclusive interview. “She is explosive, agile, and that’s why I compare her to a Formula One car. People say that her 120mph serve and her forehand are her weapons, but I think her speed can be a weapon too. “I worked with Maria Sharapova for eight years,” Nakamura added. “Maria built her legacy on the court. But with Naomi, it’s just another level. As an athlete but also as an activist, she has a different voice and she has a different vibe. “After Sharapova, I thought I had enough of travelling around the world and being with athletes one-on-one,” said Nakamura, who joined Osaka’s camp in July. “I had dedicated my life to the tour, and I didn’t see how anyone could go above and beyond Sharapova. But when I started working with Naomi, I thought ‘This is a different experience.’” Naomi Osaka exclusive column: ‘Why I use my voice in the fight for what is right’ If she can overcome Brady – the 22nd seed from the USA – on Rod Laver Arena tomorrow, Osaka will move to four majors, one behind Sharapova on the chart. But these are very different stories. Sharapova’s titles were spread over nine different seasons, and the pursuit of them ate up almost the entirety of her career. Whereas Osaka feels like she is only just beginning. Still inexperienced on grass and clay, she has won three of the last four hard-court slams. Worryingly for her rivals, she is still only 23. Still inexperienced on grass and clay, she has won three of the last four hard-court slams – a statistic that she could improve to four out of five tomorrow. Worryingly for her rivals, she is still only 23. As a Japanese citizen who has lived in the USA for most of his life, Nakamura understands the tension between Osaka’s different ancestral heritages. He also uses his two languages to “draw on different parts of Naomi. When I am trying to fire her up, I sometimes speak English and sometimes Japanese. I am still playing with it. “I think that cultural diversity is a gift,” Nakamura added. “Japanese culture is very strong on discipline. Physically, we tend to be on the small side. But Naomi has that blend, just like Tiger Woods, who once claimed he was ‘Cablinasian’. Her father is from Haiti and her mother is Japanese. “It’s interesting to compare her with Maria, who had that Russian mindset that ‘I will do whatever it takes.’ Naomi is more introverted, but someone with a lot of inner strength. Her capacity to train, the intensity she can handle, goes above and beyond anything I had expected.”

  • Victims remembered as Frankfurt beats Bayern in Bundesliga

    After scoring the winning goal to help Eintracht Frankfurt beat Bundesliga leader Bayern Munich 2-1 on Saturday, Amin Younes’ first thought was for the victims of a racist attack. The 27-year-old Younes ran straight to the sideline, where he held up a commemorative shirt bearing the name and portrait of Fatih Saraçoğlu, one of nine people with immigrant backgrounds killed in a rampage by a gunman in the nearby town of Hanau just over a year ago. Frankfurt’s players had warmed up for the league game wearing the commemorative tops with “say their names” across the front, and individual victims’ names and faces on the back.

  • Eagles felt Carson Wentz couldn’t handle hard coaching

    Some players rise to challenges and other players shrink from challenges, and the Eagles’ belief that Carson Wentz fell into the latter camp may have precipitated their decision to trade him to the Colts. A perception has been growing in the Eagles’ facility in recent years that Wentz couldn’t handle hard coaching, according to reports [more]

  • Projecting the NBA All-Star Game starters: LeBron James maintains top perch

    LeBron James leads the superstar names who get the nod for Seerat Sohi's All-Star Game starter picks.