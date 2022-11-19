Chiefs elevate two practice squad receivers for Week 11 vs. Chargers

Good Housekeeping

GH pros tested the best cheap vacuum cleaners for under $100 that use powerful suction to erase dust, dirt and pet hair from carpet, hardwood and more. While it's true that the old adage "you get what you pay for" can apply to vacuum cleaners, it is possible to get a good one for $100 or less. The Good Housekeeping Institute Cleaning Lab regularly tests all kinds of vacuums — hundreds over the years — to see how well it picks up different types of debris, from sand to pet hair from both carpeting and bare floors.