Rich Gannon goes in on Raiders calling on Derek Carr to ‘step up and play better’

There’s a lot wrong with the Raiders this season that has brought them to their 2-7 record. That would include Derek Carr. Rich Gannon laid this out well this week, essentially calling on Carr to be the difference.

Sitting at 2-7, there's a lot of blame to go around in Vegas Former #Raiders MVP QB @RichGannon12 on some of the main issues, including an inability to win close games and the play of Derek Carr#RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/GEDdMaZEro — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) November 14, 2022

“Derek hasn’t played horribly, but he really hasn’t played well, especially late in games. At some point he has to step up and play better. I think there’s enough tools in the toolbox to get it done and Derek Carr hasn’t, especially when they needed him the most; late in games. If you look at his win/loss record 59-77 that really says it all. Derek Carr has to find a way to put this team on his shoulders and get them to the finish line.”

Gannon is not wrong here.

Six of the Raiders’ seven losses this season have been by one score. And in each instance Derek Carr and the offense has had a shot to win it late and has failed to do so.

These criticisms come despite Carr’s emotional rant after the loss to the Colts Sunday in which Carr was upset about how some members of the Raiders don’t have the same passion for this team as he does.

It’s not Carr who Gannon says is the one who stands above the criticism, but rather Maxx Crosby.

