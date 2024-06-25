Rich Gannon believes in Sam Darnold to be the guy for Vikings

Players coming into the NFL sometimes need to land in a situation that can coach them up rather than throw them to the wolves, Sam Darnold finally has that. After six years in the league, Darnold seems to have finally found a situation where he can actually show growth as a player.

For one former Viking quarterback, Rich Gannon, he thinks the situation is perfect for him to become the guy for the team.

Gannon joined the Purple Insider Podcast to discuss Darnold being on the team and his outlook. He gave not only a positive review but a glowing one.

“My overall assessment of Sam Darnold is that he’s an extremely talented player. He’s very athletic, he’s got good feet, he’s got a big-time arm, he can make all the throws, he’s a young guy. He’s 26 years old. It’s stupid that he’s been in the league six years and he’s 26 years old.”

He isn’t wrong on this front. Sam Darnold was drafted third overall in the 2018 NFL Draft over the likes of Lamar Jackson when the New York Jets needed a new franchise leader. At 20 years old, the New York Jets and the media proved too much. He was thrown to the wolves, his confidence shattered after seeing ghosts, and he was forced to move around the NFL.

Gannon himself didn’t break out until he was 38 years old when he found his home with the Oakland Raiders. He would lead them to a Super Bowl and win an MVP along the way. Those facts make his final point worth remembering as we head into training camp.

“If I get that opportunity and we start the season and we get off to a good start then I ain’t coming out, that’s my mindset. They don’t have to play J.J. If we’re 7-2, this will be my opportunity. If you’re Sam, that’s all you want. An opportunity to show people that I’m a different player. . .”

