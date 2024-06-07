Rich Eisen thinks the Bears may be a Super Bowl contender in 2024

The Chicago Bears have made massive improvements to their roster over the last 18 months. They went from being a rebuilding team to a team trying to turn the corner in a short amount of time. Great decision-making and a little bit of luck made things quicker.

General manager Ryan Poles has added a lot of talent to both sides of the ball. The defense started to take a turn in the middle of last season and a lot of great players have been added on offense, including rookie quarterback Caleb Williams. The 2024 season should be the time that they take a much-needed step forward.

But NFL Network’s Rich Eisen is taking it a step forward with loftier expectations. Eisen mentioned C.J. Stroud and what he did for the Houston Texans in 2023, but he believes that Williams can take the Bears even further in Year 1.

“I’m saying the best case scenario for the Bears is (Williams) takes them to the Super Bowl,” Eisen said.

The Bears haven’t been in a Super Bowl since 2006, and they haven’t won a playoff game since 2010. It’s been a while since they’ve had a run of sustained success, but they are hoping that Williams can help them attain that goal.

If Eisen is correct and Williams can lead them there, it will be great for the city of Chicago, which has been hoping for a run like that for a long time. There is hype surrounding this team, but they can’t let it get to them. There is a lot of work to be done, but knowing that they have a high ceiling is great for the organization.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire