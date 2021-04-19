Rich Eisen says Alex Smith's comeback will be talked about 'forevermore'

Rich Eisen says Alex Smith will be remembered for his comeback originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

After a 16 year career in the NFL, quarterback Alex Smith announced his retirement Monday with a video his wife posted to Instagram.

The reigning NFL Comeback Player of the Year achieved the impossible, inspiring many when he returned to the field after suffering a life-threatening leg injury back in 2018. After 17 surgeries and countless hours of rehab, Smith made his long-awaited return to the field, helping the Washington Football Team win the NFC East and return to the playoffs.

Rich Eisen, who has watched Smith’s career since he was drafted first overall in 2005, believes that what Smith did to come back from that injury and what he did once he came back is what we will be remembered forever.

“19 surgeries later, all this conversation about can he come back, will he come back. Everyone thought, ‘Well, that was a heck of a career,’” Eisen said on the Rich Eisen Show on NBC's Peacock. “That snap and what followed is essentially what we’re going to be talking about Alex Smith forevermore.”

Alex Smith, the 2020 Comeback Player of the Year, announced his retirement from the #NFL after 16 seasons. Choosing to hang up the cleats rather than go to another team as a backup or mentor:#NFLDraft @Utah_Football pic.twitter.com/46XzZLN5ew — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) April 19, 2021

“That’s how we’ll remember Alex Smith. As a guy who had the opportunity, then lost the opportunity multiple times, was a professional throughout his entire career, watching others get the opportunity that he helped set up too. That he also helped set up to. But it wasn’t him.”

Eisen goes on to say “When football and circumstances seem to bring the curtain down on him, he seized an opportunity which nobody thought was possible and nobody thought he would actually take - which is to try and come back from a shattered leg, and then he does. That’s what we’ll be talking about.”

Download and subscribe to the Washington Football Talk podcast