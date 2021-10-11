Rich Eisen recaps highlights of Week 5
NFL Network's Rich Eisen recaps highlights of Week 5. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
NFL Network's Rich Eisen recaps highlights of Week 5. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The Rams won’t have cornerback Darious Williams in Week 6, and there’s a good chance they won’t have him for the two games after this week. Rams coach Sean McVay said the team could place Williams on injured reserve with an ankle injury. Short-term injured reserve requires a player to miss a minimum of three [more]
Julio Urías stymied the Giants in a 9-2 win in Game 2 of the NLDS. Giants manager Gabe Kapler foresaw big things for Urías when he worked for the Dodgers.
Anthony Joshua, Oleksandyr Usyk, Dillian White and Otto Wallin are all in the frame.
Matt Nagy is finally getting comfortable as the head coach of the Chicago Bears.
Tom Brady's 61-yard touchdown pass to Antonio Brown against the Dolphins was yet another example of his greatness.
With each passing day, Urban Meyer is showing that the head coaching job of the Jacksonville Jaguars is too big for him.
The Chiefs are banged up following the loss to the Bills, but the news could have been far worse.
Hall of Fame wide receiver addresses leadership and racial shortcomings in the NFL: "For us to be moving back and not forward ... this hurts me."
With the first of the byes here and injuries piling up, every fantasy roster could use some help. Andy Behrens is here with his priority pickups for the week.
Kadarius Toney was having the best game of his career on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, but he then made a mistake that will be talked about more than his performance.
This was a truly horrendous play from the Texans.
While Matt Nagy didn't provide any Bears injury updates on Monday, here's the latest about Justin Fields, Germain Ifedi and others.
The Terrible Towel apparently won’t be joined by the Unbearable Urn. During Sunday’s game between the Broncos and the Steelers at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, a fan spread ashes on the turf at the venue. “An incident occurred during the game at Heinz Field on Sunday where a fan was spreading ashes of a deceased [more]
From intent to deceive to lining up improperly, Jim Harbaugh is taking exception with several things that Nebraska did wrong on Saturday.
With 22 days to go until the window for making 2021 trades closes, it’s impossible not to wonder whether the Browns will be looking to make a move. It wouldn’t be a move to make the team better for the playoff run. It would be a move to close the book on a chapter that, [more]
The Steelers have to brace for life without JuJu Smith-Schuster.
Aaron Rodgers on Packers LB De'Vondre Campbell: “That’s a guy we’re really lucky to have.”
The Alabaman refused to shake hands with the Briton after being knocked out in the 11th round in Las Vegas
Kevin Stefanski regrets running a draw to Kareem Hunt on third-and-9, a decision that set the Chargers up for the game-winning TD over the Browns.
Josh Allen's touchdown strike to Emmanuel Sanders against the Kansas City Chiefs is a sight to behold.