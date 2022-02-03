Rich Eisen on Rams fans happy to see Bengals, not Chiefs: ‘Careful what you wish for’

By now, it would seem most understand betting against Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow isn’t a good idea.

Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase, after all, are now 7-0 in postseason games between their time spent at LSU and with the Bengals. One more and they’re Super Bowl champs.

Interestingly, it wasn’t hard to find viral videos of the NFC championship game that featured a packed SoFi Stadium cheering every time the Bengals were making plays against the Chiefs in the second half of the AFC title game.

Onlookers watching the AFC title game on the video board either really disliked the Chiefs, or the home fans were really happy to play the Bengals instead of the Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

On his podcast, Rich Eisen said those doing the latter could be making a mistake:

“The cheers from the crowd were deafening. They wanted the Chiefs out. I kept looking around for Bengals fans wearing their jerseys…there weren’t any. It was every single fan saying ‘whoever wins today gets the Bengals.’ And all I’m saying is be careful what you wish for. Because Joe Burrow is a unicorn…the Bengals are in the Super Bowl. Beating Kansas City for the second time in a month…And Joe Burrow, doing for Cincinnati what he did for LSU.”

Fun times for the Bengals and their fans. And based on the team’s droves of cap space, they seem merely ahead of schedule and ready to keep it going in future years, too.

Something we've never done before but was definitely long overdue — lead the show talking @Bengals, who are going to the #SuperBowl: Congrats #RuleTheJungle for winning the AFC Championship and another #NFLPlayoffs game in dramatic fashion:#NFL pic.twitter.com/ODDLrHKMCJ — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) January 31, 2022



