Rich Eisen: ‘How do you not choose the Bills to win?’ (video)

The Rich Eisen Show, starting with the host himself, loves the Buffalo Bills heading into the 2022 NFL regular season.

Eisen had a segment in a recent episode and the discussion of the Bills and their chances of winning a Super Bowl came up. Buffalo is amongst the favorites on the field, but off of it, Eisen wants it to happen for the fans.

He knows how much it would mean to Western New York.

“How do you not choose the Bills to win the whole thing? And what would that mean to that town?” Eisen said.

Check out Rich Eisen Show clip on the Bills and their fan base below:

“How do you not choose this team to win the whole thing?” – Rich Eisen#BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/uwlw65AQQ7 — Al (@GarbageAl) August 16, 2022

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire