Rich Eisen on what’s next for Michigan football amid allegations: ‘Just beat everybody!’

Rich Eisen is as dyed and true maize and blue as they come, and like any other Michigan football fan, he’s been watching the Connor Stalions story unfold with great interest.

On Wednesday on his program, ‘The Rich Eisen Show,’ Eisen had a solution to Michigan football’s problems: the only way out is through.

Yes, the Wolverines will continue to be a hot topic of conversation in college football, but with Stalions suspended (with pay) and not available to the team, the maize and blue can silence critics by just beating the teams in front of them, fair and square.

“But maybe I’m naive because this is the way through: beat the crap out of everybody because Connor Stalions isn’t standing on somebody else’s sideline looking like Bobby Valentine in a mustache coming back to the dugout after he got ejected,” Eisen said. “He gone, he not there anymore. And the people who he apparently personally Venmoed to shoot video for these opponents on tickets he’s apparently bought; that’s gone — root and branch.

“Purdue’s next, then Penn State at Penn State, then at Maryland, then home for Ohio State. Tar and feather all of them because there’s no asterisk, no sir! Not this year.

“And you even heard Daniel Jeremiah the other day saying not even the last couple of years either — as Aidan Hutchinson folded the tackle of the Ohio State like a folding chair multiple times. And Daniel said you don’t get that from signs.

“All of the jokes, all the recriminations — totally get it and deserved, quite frankly, if this guy’s doing what he was doing. Just beat everybody, Michigan. Then you wind up (No. 1). To all of my friends out there like, ‘How is Ohio State (No. 1)?’ Because they played people and beat them. But guess what? They gotta play Michigan, without the sign guy, sign-stealing guy as Jim McElwain calls him — how embarrassing! He won’t be there. Just beat everybody.”

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire