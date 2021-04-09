Masters leaderboard:

Rich Eisen makes gross bet on 49ers' No. 3 pick in 2021 NFL Draft

Dalton Johnson
·2 min read

Eisen makes gross bet on 49ers' top pick in the NFL draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Rich Eisen is putting his digestive system to the test when it comes to the 49ers' No. 3 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Eisen is extremely confident the 49ers are selecting a quarterback, but the draft brings some serious galaxy brain stuff from fans. One caller into the "Rich Eisen Show" had such a wild idea, Eisen is willing to risk it all. 

"Maybe it makes sense to trade up to three for somebody other than a quarterback," a caller by the name of Aaron said Thursday. 

Eisen had quite an interesting, and gross, response. 

"What's the most unwashed piece of clothing that you have?" Eisen asked. 

Aaron drives a food delivery truck 15 hours a day and wears the same sweatshirt to work pretty much every day. 

"Let's take that sweatshirt -- if the 49ers on draft night choose a player other than a quarterback, I want you to send that piece of clothing to me and I will eat it," Eisen said. "I will consume it on the Rich Eisen Show the following Monday. 

"That's how sure I am the 49ers are drafting a quarterback third overall." 

Look, Florida tight end Kyle Pitts would help the 49ers, as would a receiver like Alabama's DeVonta Smith or LSU's Ja'Marr Chase. But that's not happening. No chance, no shot at all. 

How clear is it the 49ers a taking a QB with the No. 3 pick? Kyle Shanahan literally said that at his Monday press conference after the 49ers made their blockbuster trade from No. 12 to No. 3 by sending the Miami Dolphins multiple first-round picks. 

The 49ers' decision will come down to QBs Justin Fields, Mac Jones and Trey Lance. The only other player who could join the conversation is BYU QB Zach Wilson if the 49ers somehow trade up to No. 2 or the New York Jets select a QB other than Wilson. 

RELATED: 2021 NFL mock draft: First-round picks after 49ers trade

Let's make this a little more interesting. I too will eat your dirtiest pair of clothing if the 49ers don't draft a quarterback. 

(Dear 49ers, please draft a QB.)

