Rich Eisen 'hearing' Trey Lance is 49ers' No. 3 pick in NFL draft

Eisen 'hearing' Lance is 49ers' No. 3 pick in NFL draft

The 2021 NFL Draft now is one week away. It can't come any quicker.

We're finally about to go from rumors to answers when it comes to the 49ers' No. 3 pick in the draft. But the rumors still are swirling about which quarterback the 49ers will take. Rich Eisen's hearing there's a new leader in the race, too.

"I'm hearing it's Trey Lance," Eisen said Wednesday on the "Rich Eisen Show." "That's what I'm hearing now. I'm hearing the kid is supremely talented physically, and neck-up smart and also really wants to learn."

Just eight days from the start of the #NFLDraft, @richeisen is now hearing THIS GUY is who the #49ers are targeting 3rd overall.... oh baby:#NFL #NFLDraft @NDSUfootball pic.twitter.com/mvtun9M8Ne — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) April 21, 2021

This was bound to happen. The media locked-in on Mac Jones being the 49ers' guy after they made their blockbuster trade with the Miami Dolphins and opted to attend Jones' second pro day the same day Justin Fields had his first pro day at Ohio State.

Then, Fields became the betting favorite after 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan was all smiles watching Fields air it out at his second pro day. Now, it's Lance's time to be connected to the 49ers.

The 49ers didn't attend Lance's first pro day at North Dakota State as they hadn't made their big trade and didn't want to tip their hand at their plans. But Shanahan, general manager John Lynch and QB coach Rich Scangarello attended Lance's second pro day Monday where he flashed his impressive arm strength and accuracy.

Lance’s deep ball out of play-action 🎯 pic.twitter.com/JGguwWyQ9h — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) April 19, 2021

"I'm hearing it might have been Trey Lance all along," Eisen said.

Lance, who is just 20 years old, actually has the most experience of the 49ers' three targets when it comes to play-action and taking the snap under center, both of which are key to Shanahan's offense. He might have the most upside of any QB in the draft, he just also might be the biggest wild car.

Nobody really knows where to place Lance in a mock draft. But NFL Media's Daniel Jeremiah, plus ESPN's Todd McShay and Louis Riddick would take Lance if they were making the 49ers' decision.

Is this who Shanahan wants, though? The 49ers could be the perfect situation for Lance as someone who could learn from Jimmy Garoppolo and then be ready to step in with plenty of offensive weapons at his disposal.

In one week, we'll finally know the 49ers' answer.

