Rich Eisen calls Dolphins ‘second-most fascinating team’ in 2022

With everything that’s happened in South Florida over the last seven months, the Miami Dolphins have become one of the most interesting teams in the NFL.

From firing their head coach after back-to-back winning seasons to hiring a virtual unknown in Mike McDaniel to trading for Tyreek Hill and signing Terron Armstead, everything that Miami has done has caught the attention of the media and fans across the league.

They’ve even been involved in their share of controversies, as they’ve been docked draft picks, the owner has been fined and suspended and their future ownership structure has changed.

This week, on the “Rich Eisen Show,” Eisen was discussing his top five most fascinating teams in the NFL, and the Dolphins rightfully made an appearance on that list, as they came in at No. 2 behind only the Buffalo Bills.

Here’s what Eisen said about Miami.

“Tyreek Hill in this offense, Jaylen Waddle in this offense, the running game with Raheem Mostert in this offense, Mike McDaniel is bringing from San Francisco,” he said. “He’s gonna do things unconventionally. I don’t know what he’s gonna do (in terms of) game management style. Him vs. (Bill) Belichick is gonna be fascinating to me. This team that won all those games last year under Brian Flores and playing hard-hitting defense.

What’s it gonna look like, this offense, that’s the track meet? Will Tua be able to execute it? Can they give a threat in-division to the Bills? Will they make the playoffs this year when they came so close last year because the offense is gonna be clicking under Tua? With Tyreek Hill, what’s he gonna look like without (Patrick) Mahomes? If it doesn’t look like what we know Tyreek Hill to look like, is he gonna be more vocal now in a way that he didn’t say a word in Kansas City? Are we gonna hear more from Tyreek in the manner that we’ve heard from wide receivers who don’t get the football?”

While there’s a lot of positivity surrounding the team, all of the questions that Eisen raised are fair. Miami could continue climbing in a positive direction and reach the postseason, or they could completely fall flat because the coach and quarterback are in over their heads, causing their star wideout to voice his displeasure.

The wide range of possibilities for the Dolphins is what makes them one of the most intriguing teams to follow in 2022.

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire