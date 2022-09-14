Rich Eisen on Bills: ‘What a way to start the season’
After the way the Bills handled their business against the Rams in their season opener, many were impressed.
Include the Rich Eisen Show in that.
Following the Bills’ 31-10 win over the Rams on Thursday, Eisen noted how impressed he was with the team… and namely quarterback Josh Allen.
“What a way to star the season,” Eisen said.
Check out the full clip below:
You’re darn right @JoshAllenQB is coming for souls. https://t.co/cLEjJdxyDk
— Rich Eisen (@richeisen) September 9, 2022
