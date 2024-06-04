Rich Eisen: What is the best case scenario for the 2024 Commanders?

If you had to guess what would be the best-case scenario for the 2024 Commanders, what would it be?

What is possible as the best the Commanders could perform this upcoming season?

Well, Rich Eisen, on his “Rich Eisen Show” on Monday continued his best-case-scenario for each division. Monday, it was the NFC East.

For the Commanders fans who are only interested in what Eisen sees as the best possible success the Commanders could have in 2024, here is what Eisen foresees as the four best cases for the Commanders:

“Jayden Daniels is offensive rookie of the year”

“He shows up and he shows out, and he shows that everybody who said he had the best ability of anybody coming out of the draft at the quarterback position to perform and succeed in the NFL, right now out of the box at college, they were right and he is showing the way.” [That was quite the run-on sentence by Eisen, but that is what he said]

“Dan Quinn is coach of the year”

“That guy shows up and he brings his positivity and he shows up and the Washington Commanders perform well. And I will even say this, I think the Texans are a perfect template. No. 2 overall pick in the draft wins Offensive Rookie of the Year and has even some MVP conversation. And the coach that is new to the team has Coach of the Year conversation.”

“They make the divisional playoffs round”

“I think the Texans are a perfect best-case scenario for this year’s Washington Commanders. And I’ll even throw another one in.

“They change the damn team name”

“That’s a best-case scenario for this franchise,” Eisen concluded.

Keep in mind, this was NOT Eisen’s prediction for the NFC East. This was Eisen asking, ‘If all goes well, what is the best possible thing each team could accomplish this season.

