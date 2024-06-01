Rich Eisen on the Bears, Caleb Williams being on HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’

USC Heisman Trophy quarterback and No. 1 NFL draft pick Caleb Williams will be on HBO. The Chicago Bears will be featured on this season’s “Hard Knocks” series. Rich Eisen of NFL Network had something to say about it.

This marks the first time the Bears will be featured on “Hard Knocks,” which began documenting NFL training camps in 2001.

“We are honored to feature such an iconic NFL franchise on ‘Hard Knocks,’” NFL Films senior director and supervising producer Shannon Furman said. “The Chicago Bears have a talented roster, coaching staff and front office all determined to match the expectations of a hungry fan base.

“I do think he’s suited for that,” Eisen said of Caleb Williams. “He’s comfortable in his own skin, he knows who he is and, again, he’s been out there for several years in terms of in the media, in the focus, the Heisman winner, all those things that he’s done. He’ll be good.”

The Bears are the first team to be selected for “Hard Knocks” with a rookie quarterback drafted No. 1 since the Cleveland Browns in 2018 with Baker Mayfield.

The Bears will be the first team to report to training camp in late July ahead of playing the Houston Texans in the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio, on Aug. 1. The first episode of “Hard Knocks” will air at 9 p.m. Eastern time on Aug. 6.

