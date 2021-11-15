Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had eight catches for 119 yards against the Raiders on Sunday Night Football, and Las Vegas coach Rich Bisaccia wasn’t happy about it.

Bisaccia said after the game that Kelce always seems to play well against the Raiders, and they just weren’t able to do much about it.

“He had a big day. He’s been a pain in the Raiders’ side for a long time. Credit to them, he was in position to make a lot of plays today,” Bisaccia said.

Kelce has six career 100-yard games against the Raiders. He has indeed been a major pain for them.

Rich Bisaccia: Travis Kelce has been “a pain in the Raiders’ side for a long time” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk