Rich Bisaccia will serve as Raiders’ interim head coach

Raiders special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia long has sought to become a head coach. He surely did not want it to be this way, but the long-time assistant coach now gets an opportunity to show he deserves a full-time head coaching job.

Bisaccia, the assistant head coach, will serve as interim head coach of the team, the team announced.

He replaces Jon Gruden, who resigned Monday night after emails he wrote expressing racist, sexist, homophobic and otherwise offensive sentiments were leaked to the media.

Bisaccia served as Gruden’s special teams coordinator in Tampa Bay from 2002-2008 and remained with the Bucs in that position for two more years after Gruden’s departure. He then coached the Chargers’ special teams for two years and the Cowboys’ special teams for five years before rejoining Gruden in 2018 with the Raiders.

