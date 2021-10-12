Who is Rich Bisaccia? Las Vegas Raiders name interim head coach after Jon Gruden resigns

After Jon Gruden resigned as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday following the emergence of homophobic and racist comments he had made in emails years earlier, special teams coordinator and assistant head coach Rich Bisaccia will take over as the team's interim head coach, the Raiders announced.

Bisaccia, 61, is in his 20th year as an NFL coach but has never served as a head coach at any level.

Bisaccia had served as special teams coordinator and assistant head coach twice on Gruden's staffs: for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2002-08 (he remained with the team until 2010) and the Raiders beginning in 2018. He also held the same positions for the San Diego Chargers (2011-12) and Dallas Cowboys (2013-17).

Assistant head coach/special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia (L) and head coach Jon Gruden of the Las Vegas Raiders talk on the field before their game against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Yonkers, New York, native played defensive back for Yankton College in South Dakota, where he was a four-year starter.

Bisaccia was tabbed for the position ahead of defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, offensive line coach Tom Cable and defensive line coach Rod Marinelli, all of whom have previous NFL head-coaching experience.

Bisaccia will meet with the media on Wednesday.

