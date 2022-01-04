The Raiders will be in the playoffs if they beat the Chargers on Sunday night and they could have a big piece of their offense back to help make that happen.

Tight end Darren Waller was nearing a return from back and knee injuries last week when he landed on the COVID-19 reserve list. He wound up missing his fifth straight game as a result, but interim head coach Rich Bisaccia is hopeful that Waller will be able to pick up where he left off before the COVID interruption and make it back onto the field.

“We were hoping to have him back in the walkthrough practice of Wednesday last week, so we are even more anticipating that we have a chance to get him back for this week,” Bisaccia said, via Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com. “And hopefully if we get him in Wednesday’s practice, he feels a little bit better about how it feels when he moves around, then we’ll be really excited about what Thursday and Friday could possibly look like.”

Waller had 53 catches for 643 yards and two touchdowns before getting hurt and his return would give the Chargers another offensive threat to worry about in the final regular season game of the 2021 season.

Rich Bisaccia hoping to have Darren Waller back this week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk