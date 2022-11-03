Rich Bisaccia hasn’t improved the Packers’ special teams

The Packers’ special teams struggled throughout last season, culminating in a playoff loss to the 49ers in which San Francisco’s only touchdown came off a blocked punt. After the season, the Packers fired special teams coordinator Maurice Drayton and replaced him with Rich Bisaccia, one of the NFL’s most respected special teams coaches.

It hasn’t worked.

Usually, a bad special teams unit will improve from one season to the next if for no other reason than regression to the mean. But Green Bay’s special teams are just as bad this year as they were last year. The advanced stats at FootballOutsiders.com, which rate every special teams play relative to a league-average play in the same situation, ranks the Packers 31st in the NFL in special teams. Football Outsiders ranks the Packers as below average in all five every elements of special teams: Field goals/extra points, kickoffs, punts, kickoff returns and punt returns.

The NFL’s Next Gen Stats, which have five years of data on how often punters are pressured, found that Packers punter Pat O'Donnell has been pressured on 23.5 percent of his punts this season, the highest rate ever recorded. O’Donnell also ranks dead last in hang time, with an average of 4.11 seconds this season.

Packers kicker Mason Crosby has yet to make a field goal of 50 yards or longer this season, and overall he has made only 80 percent of his kicks, below the league average of 84.8 percent. Only 30 percent of Crosby’s kickoffs have gone for touchbacks, ranking him dead last in the NFL.

The Packers have averaged 6.8 yards on punt returns and 19.7 yards on kickoff returns, both two yards below the league average.

Bisaccia led the Raiders to the playoffs as their interim coach last year following the firing of Jon Gruden, and Raiders owner Mark Davis may regret not keeping Bisaccia now that Josh McDaniels is off to a 2-5 start. Perhaps both the Raiders and Packers would have been better off if Bisaccia had stayed in Las Vegas.

