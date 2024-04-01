Rice's new coach shares season insights
Rice Head Men's Basketball coach Rob Lanier is in the studio to discuss his transition and plans for the college basketball season!
Rice Head Men's Basketball coach Rob Lanier is in the studio to discuss his transition and plans for the college basketball season!
Enfield spent a decade at USC after two seasons at Florida Gulf Coast.
Michigan hockey star Frank Nazar made a memorable pass between his legs during an NCAA tournament quarterfinal that will surely be shown in highlights for years to come.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie breaks down pitching strategy for the first full week of the 2024 MLB season.
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski debuts The Spin, a weekly series breaking down the weekend's MLB action, along with what to do moving forward.
This week in golf: Scottie Scheffler saw two streaks end, and Bryson DeChambeau tried to roll back the rollback.
A warrant for Sutton's arrest was issued more than three weeks ago.
What were the shrewdest moves of the NFL offseason so far?
Caitlin. Angel. JuJu. Paige. Monday could be one of the most monumental moments in women’s basketball history — to the point where it's almost a shame the matchups are happening so early in the tournament.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast by reacting to NC State's shocking win over Duke to put the program in their first Final Four since 1983. The trio can't get enough of the overnight sensation that is DJ Burns, who has helped fuel the Wolfpack on their magical run.
Edey and Knecht put on an all-time show with a Final Four berth at stake.
Hamlin was third when a caution flew with less than two laps to go.
Clark and Reese are two very different players. But they both play with passion, and they both want to grow the women's game. They don't have to be best friends to do that.
Van Lith is a different player in a different place than a year ago, and now she's in position to win a championship after watching LSU cut down the nets last season.
You're not going to get much of a return if you bet UConn to win two more games.
Though the meeting came with 160 games still left on the schedule, the Angels were outscored 24-7 in their first two blowout losses of the season.
Aziaha James' performance was the backbone of NC State's win.
The 3-point lines appear to have been noticeably different for all six regional games.
Oakland may be the A's home for a little longer.
UConn and Illinois were tied 23-23 late in the first half. The Illini were down 30 before they scored again.
After a 2023 national title game that lit the basketball world on fire, Iowa and LSU are running it back with a trip to the Final Four a stake.