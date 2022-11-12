Rice vs WKU prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 11, Saturday, November 12

Rice vs WKU How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 12

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Venue: Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium, Bowling Green, KY

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Rice (5-4), WKU (6-4)

Rice vs WKU Game Preview

Why Rice Will Win

Everything is fine when the Rice passing game works.

There was a loss to Houston after bombing away for well over 300 yards, but that was the only misfire when the passing game rolls for over 275.

The running game is okay, and the defense hasn’t been bad, but everything functions better around QB TJ McMahon and whether or not he’s on. That’s big, but against WKU it’s more important to hold down good passing attacks.

Rice is second in Conference USA allowing just over 200 yards, but …

Why WKU Will Win

The Hilltoppers passing game is too dangerous top stop. Rice might be able to hold up in shootouts against good quarterbacks, but it’s 0-3 when allowing 249 passing yards or more.

WKU and QB Austin Reed have cranked out more than 270 yards against everyone but UAB – and won.

Everyone focuses on the offense – it’s fourth in the nation and the best in Conference USA – but the defense is showing up. It’s good on third downs and it’s the best in America at generating takeaways. That means …

What’s Going To Happen

WKU is 6-0 when it comes up with multiple takeaways and 0-4 when it doesn’t. Rice has turned it over two or more times six times in nine games and in three of the last four.

Both passing games will have fun, but WKU will be a little sharper at home as it pulls away in the second half.

Rice vs WKU Prediction, Line

WKU 34, Rice 27

Line: WKU -13.5, o/u: 60.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Rice vs WKU Must See Rating (out of 5): 2.5

