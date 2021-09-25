Rice vs Texas Southern Prediction, Game Preview
Rice vs Texas Southern prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, September 25
Rice vs Texas Southern How To Watch
Date: Saturday, September 25
Game Time: 6:30 ET
Venue: Rice Stadium, Houston, TX
How To Watch: ESPN3
Record: Rice (0-3), Texas Southern (0-2)
Rice vs Texas Southern Game Preview
Why Texas Southern Will Win
Rice is having an impossible time stopping the run. If you can hand the ball off and block with any sort of competence, you’re going to gain yards on this group.
The Owls have the nation’s second-worst run defense, and that goes along with an offense that put up just 24 points in the first three games. But …
Why Rice Will Win
Texas Southern isn’t Arkansas, Houston, or Texas.
Rice should’ve been more competitive in those three games, but now it gets a Texas Southern team that got ripped in its first two games – including 66-7 against Baylor – and also has problems on defense.
The Tigers have allowed a whopping 1,200 yards in their first few games and also can’t stop the run.
What’s Going To Happen
This is where Rice gets to have a little fun.
It’s been playing around with its quarterback situation, but in this it’ll just hand off, gain yards, repeat. Texas Southern doesn’t have the O to keep up after getting down early.
Rice vs Texas Southern Prediction, Line
Rice 45, Texas Southern 6
Line: Rice -20, o/u: 52.5
ATS Confidence out of 5: 3
Must See Rating: 1
