Rice vs Southern Miss prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. LendingTree Bowl, Saturday, December 17

Rice vs Southern Miss LendingTree Bowl Prediction Game Preview

Rice vs Southern Miss How To Watch

Date: Saturday, December 17

Game Time: 5:45 ET

Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium, Mobile, AL

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Rice (5-7), Southern Miss (6-6)

Rice vs Southern Miss LendingTree Bowl 5 Things To Know

LendingTree Bowl Prediction, What’s Going To Happen, History

– There weren’t quite enough eligible teams, so the bowl types had to dip into the APR (Academic Progress Rate) among the five-win teams and Rice was on top of the list. It’s not exactly coming in rolling, losing its last three games and four of its last five, but the energy and interest will be there. The program caught a break, and it’ll play like it.

– Southern Miss isn’t exactly rolling into this, but it was able to get the job done with a win over ULM to break a three-game losing streak and get bowl eligible. It’s not going to bring a high-powered offense, but it has a way of keeping games close.

– It’s USM’s first bowl appearance under head coach Will Hall and the program’s first post-season game since 2019. However, it hasn’t won one since taking down Louisiana in the 2016 New Orleans, and it’s 3-6 since winning the 2008 New Orleans.

– This is just the 13th bowl appearance for Rice, going 7-5 in the first 12. It’s the first appearance wince beating Fresno State in the 2014 Hawaii, going 3-1 in the last four bowls after a four-bowl losing streak that reached back into the 1950s.

– The bowl has gone through a few transformations when it comes to the name – the game had six different name changes since 1999 as it settled into LendingTree at the end of the 2019 season – and it’s way overdue for a good game. The first three LendingTrees were all decided by double-digits, and there hasn’t been a close version since Troy beat Ohio 28-23 in the 2016 Dollar General. To make this worse, seven of the last eight games have been relative blowouts.

Why Rice Will Win The LendingTree Bowl

Again, Southern Miss isn’t going to crank out a whole lot of offense to put this out of reach. It struggles on third downs, the offensive line is too leaky, and there are way, way, way too many turnovers.

They chilled out late with just two in the last three games, but before that the offense gave it away multiple times in five straight. The Rice offense could use the help.

The Owls should always have the ball. They’re great at controlling the tempo and winning the time of possession battle, and Southern Miss – partly because of the problems on third downs – only keeps the ball for 28:40 a game.

Owning the running game on both sides is a must. Rice is 0-6 vs FBS teams when allowing more than 155 yards and 4-1 when it doesn’t. Southern Miss hit the 155-yard mark just four times.

But about those turnovers ….

Why Southern Miss Will Win The LendingTree Bowl

Southern Miss had a turnover problem throughout the season, but that’s nothing compared to the problems Rice had. It gave it up 30 times on the year with 13 coming in the last four games.

The fumbling is bad, the interceptions are worse and overall the team was dead last in the nation – tied with Northwestern – for the most giveaways.

The Southern Miss defense might not be a rock, but good things happen when it stops the run – the team is 5-1 when it allows fewer than 150 rushing yards.

It all stems from one of the nation’s best pass rushes. All of that pressure is the last thing the Rice offense needs. Get in the Owl backfield, force mistakes.

LendingTree Bowl Prediction, What’s Going To Happen, History

Rice vs Southern Miss LendingTree Bowl, What’s Going To Happen

It’s hardly going to be a thing of beauty, but it should be close throughout.

Rice will come up with a few offensive bursts, but the Southern Miss defense will be too disruptive and too good at generating timely big plays. The offensive side won’t rock, but it’ll connect on just enough downfield shots to keep things open.

Each team will have their momentum moments, but the turnover margin will belong on the USM side. It’ll get enough of a ground game going to keep things moving, but it’ll still be a struggle to go on long scoring marches. It’ll be the field position opportunities that will make the difference.

To be even more simplistic about this, it comes down to Rice scoring 28 points. It’s 5-0 when it does and 0-7 when it doesn’t. Southern Miss is 6-0 when allowing fewer than 25 points and 0-6 when it doesn’t.

Rice vs Southern Miss LendingTree Bowl, Prediction, Line

Southern Miss 26, Rice 20

Line: Southern Miss -6.5, o/u: 46.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

LendingTree Bowl Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

LendingTree Bowl History

Dec. 18, 2021 Liberty 56, Eastern Michigan 20

Dec. 26, 2020 Georgia State 39, WKU 21

Jan. 6, 2020 Louisiana 27, Miami University 17

Dollar General Bowl

Dec. 22, 2018 Troy 42, Buffalo 32

Dec. 23, 2017 Appalachian State 34, Toledo 0

Dec. 23, 2016 Troy 28, Ohio 23

GoDaddy Bowl

Dec. 23, 2015 Georgia Southern 58 Bowling Green 27

Jan. 4, 2015 Toledo 63 Arkansas State 44

Jan. 5, 2014 Arkansas State 23 Ball State 20

Jan. 6, 2013 Arkansas State 17 Kent State 13

Jan. 8, 2012 Northern Illinois 38 Arkansas State 20

Jan. 6, 2011 Miami Univ. 35 Middle Tennessee 21

GMAC Bowl

Jan. 6, 2010 Central Michigan 44 Troy 41 (2 OT)

Jan. 6, 2009 Tulsa 45 Ball State 13

Jan. 6, 2008 Tulsa 63 Bowling Green 7

Jan. 7, 2007 Southern Miss 28 Ohio 7

Dec. 21, 2005 Toledo 45 UTEP 13

Dec. 22, 2004 Bowling Green 52 Memphis 35

Dec. 18, 2003 Miami Univ. 49 Louisville 28

Dec. 18, 2002 Marshall 38 Louisville 15

12, 19, 2001 Marshall 64 East Carolina 61 (2 OT)

Mobile Alabama Bowl

12, 20, 2000 Southern Miss 28 TCU 21

Dec. 22, 1999 TCU 28 East Carolina 14

