What Rice transfer Cameron Sheffield brings to Duke basketball

Rice transfer Cameron Sheffield has committed to Duke basketball, Sheffield announced Thursday on his social media accounts.

“The Brotherhood,” Sheffield wrote in an Instagram post, which featured him in a Blue Devils jersey.

The 6-foot-6 guard is the fourth player from the transfer portal to commit to head coach Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils, joining Tulane transfer Sion James, Syracuse transfer Maliq Brown and Purdue transfer Mason Gillis.

Sheffield, who has two years of eligibility remaining as a graduate transfer, didn’t play last season because of a foot injury. In his first three seasons with the Owls, Sheffield played 55 games. He averaged 7.6 points and 6.1 rebounds in the 2022-23 season.

With Sheffield’s commitment, Duke has filled 12 of its 13 scholarship spots for the 2024-25 roster. Sheffield adds to the Blue Devils’ depth as a career 36.8% shooter from 3-point range. He had 11 games with multiple treys in the 2022-23 season.

Tyrese Proctor and Caleb Foster are the key returners and Cooper Flagg headlines a six-player recruiting class that should make the Blue Devils one of the favorites to win the 2025 national championship.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Rice transfer Cameron Sheffield adds depth for Duke basketball