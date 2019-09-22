Rice throws 4 TDs as Murray State stuns Morehead State 59-7

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) -- Preston Rice threw for four touchdowns as Murray State stunned Kentucky rival Morehead State 59-7 on Saturday night.

Rice had 214 yards passing and led the Racers (2-2) on the ground with 86 rushing yards. He also caught a touchdown pass from running back Jared McCray late in the third quarter. LaMartez Brooks had five receptions for 130 yards and two touchdowns.

The Racers scored 45 unanswered points, starting with McCray's 7-yard TD run to cap the first drive of the game. Rice threw three touchdowns in the first half, two to Brooks and one to Sylvaughn Turner, and Zaden Webber kicked a 43-yard field goal to give Murray State a 31-0 lead at halftime.

Ty Terrell returned the first punt of the second half 67 yards for another Racers score and Rice followed that up - following a Morehead State fumble on first down - with a short pass to Brion Sanchious to make it 45-0 with 12:22 left in the third.

The Racers amassed 566 total yards while holding Morehead State to 249. The Eagles (2-2) committed five turnovers, four of which were quickly converted into Murray State points.

Mark Pappas threw for 171 yards for the Eagles.