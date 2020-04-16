Rice sophomore guard Trey Murphy transfers to Virginia

The Associated Press
Virginia head coach Tony Bennett arches as his team plays against Pittsburgh during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Pittsburgh. Virginia won 59-56. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) -- Virginia coach Tony Bennett says Trey Murphy III has joined the Cavaliers as a transfer from Rice.

The Durham, North Carolina native will be eligible to practice next season, but will have to wait a year before he can play. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

At Rice, the 6-foot-8 Murphy averaged 13.7 points as a sophomore and made 75 3-pointers. He also made 82.4 % of his free throw attempts and averaged 5.5 rebounds. He converted 43.3% of his field goal attempts, and 36.8% from 3-point territory.

