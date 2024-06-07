Rice shines in debut as RailRiders hold off Norfolk

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders took a five-run lead in the first inning, but needed to score a run in the bottom of the seventh to hold off the Norfolk Tides, 7-6, on Wednesday night at PNC Field.

The RailRiders scored five runs in the first inning and added a run in the third, but the Tides scored one in the third, two in the fifth and three in the sixth to tie the game at 6.

That's when Scranton/Wilkes-Barre got a boost from the newest RailRider.

Ben Rice was called up from Double-A Somerset earlier in the day, and shined in his Triple-A debut. The No. 12 Yankees prospect had an RBI single in his first at-bat, and broke the tie in the seventh with a solo home run that proved the game-winning hit. He went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs.

Yankees rehabber and No. 1 prospect Jasson Domínguez led off, had a double and scored on Rice's RBI single in the first. He was the designated hitter, went 1 for 4 and struck out twice.

Two batters after Rice's RBI single, Taylor Trammell cleared the bases with a double to give the RailRiders a 4-0 lead. Greg Allen capped the bottom of the first with an RBI single.

Norfolk's Heston Kjerstad hit an RBI triple in the third, but Jeter Downs answered with an RBI single in the bottom half of the inning for a 6-1 lead.

Orioles top prospect Jackson Holliday, who went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, two runs and a walk, hit an RBI single and Daniel Johnson tacked on an RBI single to score Holliday in the fifth to cut the RailRiders' lead to 6-3.

The Tides tied it in the sixth on Errol Robinson's RBI single, Holliday's RBI ground out and Kjerstad's sacrifice fly before Rice's homer in the seventh.

Ron Marinaccio earned the two-inning save, striking out four.