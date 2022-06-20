Rice Owls Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Rice Owls Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Rice Owls Preview

Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season

Season Prediction, What Will Happen

Rice Schedule

Gabe Taylor, S Soph.

The 5-10, 190-pound veteran stepped up as one of the team’s best tacklers last season with 56 stops – 44 solo – with a tackle for loss and three interceptions, eight broken up passes and a forced fumble.

Sam Crawford, WR Sr.

6-1, 209. 114 catches, 1,623 yards (14.2 ypc), 10 TD in four seasons at Tulsa.

Ikenna Enechukwu, DE Jr.

6-4, 277. 85 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 11 TFL, 1 forced fumble in three seasons. Honorable Mention All-Conference USA.

Shea Baker, C Sr.

6-1, 311. Three-time Honorable Mention All-Conference USA blocker going into his fourth season in the interior. He worked as a guard early on before taking over at center.

Clay Servin, OT Jr.

6-4. 300. Rock-solid tackle for the last three seasons, settling in at left tackle as one of the team’s most consistent blockers. 2020 Honorable Mention All-Conference USA

Bradley Rozner, WR Sr.

6-5, 204. 55 catches, 770 yards (14 ypc), 5 TD in 2019, but was hurt in 2020 and missed almost all of last year after catching 2 passes for 30 yards.

Treshawn Chamberlain, LB Jr.

5-10, 201. Missed most of last year hurt. 144 tackles, 2 sacks, 6.5 TFL, 3 INT, 8 broken up passes, 1 forced fumble in just over three seasons. 2019 Honorable Mention All-Conference USA.

Jordan Dunbar, CB Soph.

5-11, 194. 29 tackles, 9 broken up passes last season.

Wiley Green, QB Jr.

6-3, 211. 158-295 (54%), 1,849 yards, 11 TD, 10 INT, 2 rushing TDs in four seasons.

Charlie Mendes, P Soph.

6-3, 220. 81 punts, 3,455 yards (42.7 yards per kick), 26 put inside the 20, 14 over 50 yards.

Rice Owls Preview

Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season

Season Prediction, What Will Happen

Rice Schedule



[protected-iframe id=”361699434b6d70baf15f631ed2408ac1-97672683-92922408″ info=”https://www.googletagservices.com/tag/js/gpt.js” ]

Story continues

– 2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams

1

1

1

1