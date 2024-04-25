Rice 'makes Arsenal a better team' in advanced role

[BBC]

Former Premier League midfielder Danny Murphy has called for Declan Rice to be played a more advanced role to further improve Arsenal.

A graphic from Wednesday's Match of the Day highlighted Rice's improvements in the final third since making the switch from West Ham last summer.

"Rice is growing in the more forward role he sometimes plays," said Murphy. "He's got this wonderful athleticism when he carries the ball and that commits defenders to give other players space.

"[Enzo] Fernandez and [Moises] Caicedo - two gifted midfielders - couldn't cope with him. They couldn't get near him [in Tuesday's victory against Chelsea].

"When you free him up to go and press higher, that makes Arsenal a better team for me. He's one of the best in the Premier League at closing people down when freed from that holding role.

"I think if he plays in this role more often, which I think he will as his Arsenal career progresses, we'll start seeing him reach double figures for goals. He's got all the qualities to score more.

"Granted he's playing with better players [compared to West Ham], but those numbers will go through the roof if he plays that role more consistently."