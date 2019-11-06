Rice lifts New Mexico St. over Western New Mexico 92-46

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) -- Jabari Rice had a career-high 21 points as New Mexico State rolled past Western New Mexico 92-46 on Tuesday night.

Trevelin Queen had 14 points for New Mexico State. William McNair added 11 points and seven rebounds. Shawn Williams had 10 points for the home team.

Andrew Leonard had 14 points for the Mustangs. Rajan Barnes added 11 points. Michael McDougal had 10 points.

New Mexico State plays UTEP on the road next Tuesday.

