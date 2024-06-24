Rice Lake's Kenny Bednarek qualifies for second Olympics, still with best event to go

Fred Kerley (third place, left) Noah Lyles (first place, center) and Rice Lake's Kenny Bednarek pose with their medals and a miniature Eiffel Tower after competing in the men's 100 meter final on Day Three 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials Track & Field at Hayward Field on June 23, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon

Rice Lake High School alumnus Kenny Bednarek is going to a second straight summer Olympics after taking second in the 100-meter dash at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon, on Sunday night.

The silver medalist in the 200 meters at the Tokyo Olympics ran a personal-best time of 9.87 seconds, one one-hundredth ahead of Fred Kerley for second place and four one-hundredths behind race winner Noah Lyles. All three can pack their bags for Paris in the event; the global showcase begins July 26.

#ParisOlympics 100m qualifiers ALL ran wind legal 9.8s!! 🇺🇸🔥



9.83 - Noah Lyles (PB)

9.87 - Kenny Bednarek (PB)

9.88 - Fred Kerley (SB)pic.twitter.com/yCxp4DqqVt — Travis Miller (@travismillerx13) June 24, 2024

Bednarek missed qualifying for the Olympics three years ago by three one-hundredths of a second in the 100 meters, but that didn't stop him in the 200, where he came home with second place behind Canada's Andre De Grasse and just ahead of Lyles, who took bronze.

Bednarek ran a 9.82 in the semifinal to qualify for the final, though that race was wind-aided, and the 9.87 counts as his official personal best.

Kenny Bednarek finishes second in his heat in the 100-meter dash during the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Team Trials on Saturday. In the background is Oshkosh native and University of Wisconsin-La Crosse runner Sam Blaskowski, who also reached the semifinals.

The first round of the 200 trials will take place Thursday, with semifinals Friday and the final Saturday.

Bednarek holds the Division 2 state records in the 100, 200 and 400 meters at the WIAA state meet, breaking the all-division record in the latter two races. The 200 mark had stood since 1998, established by Bradley Tech star and future NFL player Michael Bennett.

