Rice loses after kicker's game-winning field goal bounces off the uprights an unbelievable four times

Cody Parkey’s infamous double-doink has been eclipsed by a four-doinker.

Rice kicker Collin Riccitelli’s game-winning 45-yard field goal bounced off the uprights an astonishing four different times before falling to the ground.

You have to see this video to believe it. It may be the most insane missed field goal you’ve ever seen.

Rice just basically kneeled three straight plays and kicked a 45 yard fg for the win in OT and this happened. pic.twitter.com/EyxpYfrfSS — Matthew Brune (@MatthewBrune_) October 24, 2020

Riccitelli’s kick make’s Parkey’s unforgettable missed field goal for the Chicago Bears in the 2019 NFL playoffs look boring.

Saturday’s kick came in the first overtime of Rice’s game against Middle Tennessee State. The teams entered overtime tied at 34-34 and MTSU missed a field goal to begin the first OT. Needing just a field goal to win it, Rice played for the three points and ended up with four bounces.

College football’s rules alternate possessions in overtime, so Rice started the second OT with the ball. After failing to get a first down, Rice turned to Riccitelli again and his 40-yard kick was blocked.

That meant MTSU simply needed to score to end the game and QB Asher O’Hara gave the Blue Raiders a 40-34 victory with a 14-yard run.

The game was the first of the season for Rice because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Owls didn’t start the season in September with the rest of Conference USA.

Saturday was Rice's first game of the season. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith) More

