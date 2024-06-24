Rice happy to do the dirty work in search of England balance

Declan Rice has said he is ‘happy to do all the dirty work’ for England’s attacking talent as the Three Lions look to find balance in midfield.

England have been criticised after an unconvincing start to their Euro 2024 campaign with the midfield of Gareth Southgate’s side questioned during clashes with Serbia and Denmark.

Rice has started in central midfield alongside Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold in the opening two fixtures, a decision Southgate called an ‘experiment’ given Alexander-Arnold’s predominant position at right-back for club side Liverpool.

Asked what England need to do to restore balance to the team, Rice said he is willing to engage in the less glamorous side of the game to ensure England’s attacking talent can ‘flourish’ this summer.

“That’s a tough one really, because when we played against Iceland and we lost one nil at home, we played me and Kobbie (Mainoo) together,” he told ITV Sport.

“I think for the goal we were both pressing man to man on to their midfielders and people were calling for stability and telling me to sit in a way, because we got caught out pressing high. Then against Serbia we kind of sit lower, win one nil, get a clean sheet. People still complain.

“So it’s like, as a midfield, as a three or whoever is going to play in there it’s just about getting that stability right. You know, I’m happy. More than happy to sit. I tell the attackers all the time, I will sit and you lot go and flourish and do your stuff, and I’ll do all the dirty work. I don’t mind doing that because we have the best players in the world in front of me.

“It’s just about finding that balance when you’re coming up against opposition and seeing how other teams work. I think that’s the main thing.”

