Rice explains why he wants CMC to break his 49ers TD record originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Jerry Rice set an abundance of records during his illustrious NFL career, but one of his all-time milestones is in jeopardy of being broken by a current member of the 49ers.

Christian McCaffrey has scored 20 touchdowns during the 2023-24 NFL season, just two shy of the 49ers single-season franchise record of 22 set by Rice in 1987.

Rice was asked by 49ers All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner if he wants to see the record broken during an interview on "The Warner House" podcast. The legendary wide receiver revealed he is rooting for McCaffrrey to surpass his touchdown milestone, citing his admiration for the dynamic ability the superstar running back adds to the 49ers' offense.

"Yes -- Because I believe records are meant to be broken," Rice told Warner. "What he brings to the table, I'm talking about from scrimmage, from rushing the ball, from catching the ball, scoring touchdowns, he does it all man, he does it all. I make sure when I go to the ballgame and I'm out on the field that I walk over and I say hello to him and just interact with the players.



"Records are meant to be broken. I was very fortunate to have so many great players around me and I think the same thing is happening with [McCaffrey]. He's a complete ball player, works very hard, is very down to earth. So it's okay, it's alright. I got quite a few records now, okay? I don't mind sharing some of those records."

In addition to the 49ers' single-season touchdown record, Rice holds nearly every major career receiving record in NFL history, including the most receiving touchdowns (197), receiving yards (22,895) and receptions (1,549).

McCaffrey's pursuit of Rice's single-season record got a significant boost in the 49ers' 45-29 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, with the All-Pro running back logging three touchdowns on the afternoon. The running back's prolific performance in Arizona earned an MVP endorsement from Brock Purdy.

In 14 games this season, McCaffrey has scored at least one touchdown in all but two of them. With three games remaining on the schedule, McCaffrey looks poised to add his own name to the history books by breaking Rice's prestigious mark that has stood for over 35 years.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast