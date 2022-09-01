College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 1 Saturday
Week 1 college football schedule, predictions, lines, and TV listings: Saturday
Week 1 college football schedule, predictions, lines, and TV listings: Saturday
The Florida Gators vs LSU Tigers game on October 15 is officially sold out, according to the University of Florida's ticket office.
The University of Utah’s 2022 football season is finally about to begin, and the stage does not get much bigger than
Norrie vs Sousa, US Open second round Round one report: Norrie keeps focus to ease past 'tanking' Paire
NASA announces new targeted launch date for Artemis I
Not all presents come in pretty boxes with colorful bows — like the time Johnny Depp gifted Kate Moss a diamond necklace that he pulled out of his bum.
She may be one of the world's biggest supermodels, but that doesn't mean Kate Moss is above being ticked off by her teenage daughter Lila Moss.
Looking at how Russell Wilson's new deal with the Broncos compares to Matthew Stafford's Rams contract
College football always surprises and with Week 1 at hand, our experts make predictions for the playoff and the rest highs and lows of the season.
The 2022 college football season kicks off in earnest this week, and here are seven games worth watching beginning Thursday and ending Sunday.
Everyone is excited about the start of the Lincoln Riley era, which is why we need to remind Trojan fans of one thing when you watch Saturday's game vs Rice.
When Lincoln Riley calls plays against Rice, he needs to keep in mind how this game sets up Stanford in Week 2. We discussed this point with @MarkRogersTV.
College football is here and the Week 1 schedule is loaded from Thursday night all the way through Monday.
Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed, buddies and former teammates at the University of Washington, didn’t have a “Survivors” watch party Tuesday night.
Come for the Rice overview, stay for the 2022 preview and our thoughts on what #USC must do to reach its goals. @IanHest produced the show.
The Utah Jazz are trading All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Chris Ballard mentioned his mixed feelings about the Bears claiming Sterling Weatherford.
We take a look at how some of the national media members see the outcome of Ohio State and Notre Dame working out on Saturday. #GoBucks
Before and after Brian Kelly took the LSU job, he talked with Alabama football coach Nick Saban.
Dispatch and South Bend sports writers pick who they believe will win in the Buckeyes-Irish game, and what the final score will be.
Alabama might boast the nation’s deepest pass-rushing unit, but Nick Saban believes it could have been even stronger.