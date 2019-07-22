Rice cakes, potholes and terrifying descents: What the Tour de France looks like close up

Simon Yates ascends through the smoke and chaos of the Tour - AFP

Watch the competitors at the 106th Tour de France close up, and what strikes you is the sheer, desperate agony of it all. It was writ large on Simon Yates as he crossed the line to win last Sunday's stage at Prat d'Albis, and on the chasing peloton as each rider scrambled for every last second.

The Tour de France is an exercise in self-flagellation, one that stretches each of its participants to the limit and then asks them to burst through it. Even those who have conquered it, and loved it, do not miss it.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"It's like when you are in a happy, new relationship, and look back on time with a ex-partner," says Andy Schleck, the winner in 2010. "Did you love them at the time? Yes. Would you want to go back to them? No way."

The toll taken by the Tour - physically and mentally - is relatively well chronicled. Yet few beyond competitors and team members past and present can truly appreciate what competing on the Tour involves, while only diehard fans can articulate quite why the race retains such mystique.

All of which explains why, last Sunday morning, I found myself wandering an already scorching hot team paddock in the southern town of Limoux, a sleepy little place besieged for the day by hundreds of fans who milled around, cameraphones at the ready, desperate for a glimpse of the cyclists gathering at the start line for Stage 15. The crowds were already hundreds-strong, and bemused locals stationed themselves at their windows and balconies, peering suspiciously out at the throng.

Our driver for the day, 1989 British road cycling champion Tim Harris, guided us through the team areas, giving his take on mechanical variations of bikes locked onto team car roofs and introducing us to a range of backroom staff who make the race happen.

Story continues

First we mingled with Team INEOS, meeting head of technical operations and commercial Carsten Jeppesen, who showed us a video on his phone of injured Chris Froome, who was busy wracking up 130 watts on his cycling machine with just one leg back at home: "Good old Froomey, he's on it."

Next we moved to Mitchelton Scott's area, where team member Joachim Schoonacker was loading a car with supplies. They pack 150 50ml chilled water bottles for their eight riders, and will meet them at the 100km mark to hand out food goodie bags to refuel as they ride. Yates' win later that day suggests Schoonacker's homemade rice cakes did the trick.

Wantey-Gobert sports director Steven de Neef showed us the radio equipment his car is kitted out with. While riding right behind the cyclists, he warns his riders via an earpiece of upcoming climbs, tricky bends in the road, cross winds and even the odd pothole over the 185km in the Pyrenees, information which has been relayed via the team cars which travel ahead of the race.

It was these vehicles that we followed on our own winding drive through the mountains, ahead of the peloton. While our driver Harris was confined to speeds of 50mph, and 30mph in pedestrianised areas, the peloton flew along at such a rate they were often gaining on us during descents and flat runs.

It was a wonder how every bump in the road, each patch of melting tarmac and gravelly turn could be negotiated safely by the peloton, and how little of the hair-raising vistas, hoards of caravans and throngs of roadside fans the riders could even see.

Driving up the steep inclines, three of which were Category 1 during Sunday's stage, it became easier to grasp just how drastic an undertaking this is. As a road cycling amateur, I became more incredulous the further we climbed: cycling for the best part of seven miles uphill is daunting enough, but when three of those ascents are at an incline of 18 per cent, you question how on earth Julian Alaphilippe and co's pedals continue to rotate with the ferocity they have done these past two weeks.

Spain's Mikel Landa tackles the punishing climb to Prat d'Albis Credit: AP

Then there were the declines. Harris pinged his way down at full speed, negotiating steep hairpin turns with the ease of a man who has been driving the Tour for the past 13 years and had already clocked over 3,000 miles over the first fortnight - not that it prevented my heart taking permanent residency in my mouth every time he did so.

Even as the conditions switched from scorching sunshine to chilly fog, we continued to drive with pace. The peloton, after all, waits for no one. "There's a massive backwind, they'll be flying down here," Harris quipped, adding at an especially drastic drop off the side of the road in the poor visibility, "If you go over the edge here, nobody sees you."

The trip's organisers, Skoda, hoped that experiencing the Tour as it is rarely seen - driving the course, rubbing shoulders with champions and attempting to watch from the sky - would demystify it. In the event, it simply reinforced how this is a world which is beyond the comprehension of mere mortals.

Towards the end of the stage, we pulled over and clambered out into a parched field, hundreds of metres above sea level. The gaspingly thin air was utterly still. We shuffled to the verge and craned our necks into the road. Then, in the time it takes to draw breath, the peloton flashed past, a whirring riot of colour.

It was a moment which only lasted a few seconds, but as the hush descended again, the Tour's enduring power suddenly became a little more understandable.